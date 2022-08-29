TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) said on Monday its Northern Lights carbon dioxide capture and storage venture signed its first commercial agreement from Yara International to transport and store CO2 captured from Yara's Sluiskil ammonia and fertilizer plant in the Netherlands.

Under the agreement which TotalEnergies (TTE) said is the first of its kind worldwide, ~800K tons/year of CO2 will be captured, compressed and liquefied in the Netherlands and transported to the Northern Lights site in Norway, where it will be permanently stored deep under the seabed, starting in 2025.

The Northern Lights venture is owned in equal shares by TotalEnergies (TTE), Equinor (EQNR) and Shell (SHEL); its Phase 1 installations are scheduled to come on stream in 2024 with the ability to handle 1.5M tons/year of CO2 a year, which could be increased to 5M tons/year to meet rising demand.

TotalEnergies (TTE) and partner SSE Renewables recently produced the first power generation from their wind farm joint venture off the coast of Scotland.