Power Solutions International names new CFO
Aug. 29, 2022 8:39 AM ETPower Solutions International, Inc. (PSIX)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Power Solutions International (OTCPK:PSIX) announced Monday the appointment of Kenneth Li as the company's new chief financial officer, effective Aug. 19, 2022.
- Li succeeds Matthew Thomas, who has served as interim CFO since April 2022 and will now assume the role of corporate controller.
- Most recently, Li served as CFO for ND Paper, a pulp, packaging and paper company. Prior to this role, Li was with Caterpillar (CAT) from 2008 to 2020, where he served in various financial leadership positions, the most recent of which was chief financial officer of the global mining machine product group.
