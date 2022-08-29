BrainsWay adds 20% on FDA nod for depression therapy

Aug. 29, 2022 8:40 AM ETBrainsWay Ltd. (BWAY)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor3 Comments

FDA headquarters in Washington DC.

JHVEPhoto

  • Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY), a healthcare equipment maker focused on psychiatric care, announced Monday that the FDA issued 510(k) clearance for the company's Deep TMS H7 Coil as a treatment for adults suffering from depression.
  • BWAY shares climbed ~20% in reaction to the news.
  • Deep TMS H7 Coil is based on a noninvasive method to treat depression called Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation which uses magnetic fields to stimulate the brain's nerve cells to improve symptoms.
  • With the decision, Deep TMS H7, which was in the market since 2018 to treat obsessive-compulsive disorder, will also be indicated to treat major depressive disorder.
  • "….expanding depression clearance to the Deep TMS H7 Coil provides (clinicians) with another powerful non-pharmaceutical tool," remarked BWAY's Chief Executive Christopher von Jako.

  • Recently, BWAY announced that Israel offered coverage for its Deep TMS™ system as a treatment for depression.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.