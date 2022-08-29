BrainsWay adds 20% on FDA nod for depression therapy
- Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY), a healthcare equipment maker focused on psychiatric care, announced Monday that the FDA issued 510(k) clearance for the company's Deep TMS H7 Coil as a treatment for adults suffering from depression.
- BWAY shares climbed ~20% in reaction to the news.
- Deep TMS H7 Coil is based on a noninvasive method to treat depression called Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation which uses magnetic fields to stimulate the brain's nerve cells to improve symptoms.
- With the decision, Deep TMS H7, which was in the market since 2018 to treat obsessive-compulsive disorder, will also be indicated to treat major depressive disorder.
- "….expanding depression clearance to the Deep TMS H7 Coil provides (clinicians) with another powerful non-pharmaceutical tool," remarked BWAY's Chief Executive Christopher von Jako.
Recently, BWAY announced that Israel offered coverage for its Deep TMS™ system as a treatment for depression.
