Activist investor Urvan Group nominated seven candidates for election to the AMMO Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW) board of directors.

Urvan Group said it thinks long-term value can be unlocked at AMMO if a new board is approved.

"We believe a reconfigured Board can implement a new strategy for evolving AMMO from a conventional ammunitions manufacturing business to a diversified, growing and profitable ecommerce platform – ideally resulting in an improved trading price multiple and enhanced value for shareholders."

The suggested board would evaluate the long-term pros and cons associated with splitting up AMMO's synergistic businesses. Urvan Group said it is not looking to acquire all or part of the company.

Urvan Group currently holds a 17.1% stake in POWW.

Shares of AMMO moved up 1.05% in premarket trading on Monday.