PPF Group to provide $260M backstop financing to Allwyn Entertainment and Cohn Robbins

Aug. 29, 2022 8:49 AM ETCohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (CRHC)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Allwyn Entertainment and Cohn Robbins (NYSE:CRHC) announced that PPF Group, which currently owns ~4M shares of CRHC, has agreed to purchase up to an additional 26M Allwyn shares at $10.00 per share in connection with the previously announced business combination between Allwyn and CRHC.
  • Commenting on PPF Group's commitment in support of the business combination, Karel Komárek, Chairman of the board of directors of Allwyn and founder of Allwyn's majority shareholder, KKCG Investment Group, stated, "We have always grown Allwyn through carefully chosen partnerships, and I am very pleased that Allwyn will again have the support of PPF Group as we pursue the growth opportunities that I believe an NYSE listing will help to accelerate."

