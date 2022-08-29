Enlivex receives notice of allowance ffrom Japan for Allocetra derived from pooled donor cells
Aug. 29, 2022 8:52 AM ETEnlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) said on Monday the Japanese patent office issued a Notice of Allowance that will provide the company with added intellectual property protection through at least 2037, with claims covering the use of pooled donor cells as source materials for cell therapy, Allocetra.
- The Company expects the new patent to be issued in Japan by the second quarter of 2023.
- Enlivex is developing Allocetra as a universal, off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into their homeostatic state. Diseases such as solid cancers, sepsis, and many others reprogram macrophages out of their homeostatic state.
Comments