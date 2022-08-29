Exela Technologies inks non-binding letter of intent to form standalone European firm
Aug. 29, 2022 8:53 AM ETExela Technologies, Inc. (XELA)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) said Monday its unit inked a non-binding letter of intent to form a standalone publicly-listed firm of its EMEA business, which has ~$200M in annual revenue.
- The move follows XELA's announcement of its plan to sell over $200M of assets.
- Equity consideration of XELA's stake in the proposed deal is valued at $220M.
- The cash to be injected into the EMEA business from the proposed deal will be used for growth and general corporate purposes by the new Nasdaq-listed European company.
- There can be no assurance that a definitive deal will be reached or that the proposed deal will be consummated.
