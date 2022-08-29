Exela Technologies inks non-binding letter of intent to form standalone European firm

Aug. 29, 2022 8:53 AM ETExela Technologies, Inc. (XELA)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) said Monday its unit inked a non-binding letter of intent to form a standalone publicly-listed firm of its EMEA business, which has ~$200M in annual revenue.
  • The move follows XELA's announcement of its plan to sell over $200M of assets.
  • Equity consideration of XELA's stake in the proposed deal is valued at $220M.
  • The cash to be injected into the EMEA business from the proposed deal will be used for growth and general corporate purposes by the new Nasdaq-listed European company.
  • There can be no assurance that a definitive deal will be reached or that the proposed deal will be consummated.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.