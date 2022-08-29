NexJ Systems to be acquired by Harris
Aug. 29, 2022 8:40 AM ETNXJ:CABy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- NexJ Systems (NXJ:CA) has entered into an arrangement agreement with N. Harris Computer, a wholly owned subsidiary of Constellation Software, pursuant to which Harris will acquire all of the outstanding common shares of NexJ.
- With strong financial backing, NexJ will continue to focus on building world-class CRM and Integrated Advisor Desktop solutions for Wealth Management and Private Banking and Corporate and Commercial Banking.
- Under the terms, each NexJ shareholder will receive cash consideration of C$0.55, on a fully diluted basis, for each NexJ share held.
- The Consideration represents an ~45% premium to the closing price of the NexJ shares on the TSX on Aug. 26, 2022, and an ~35% premium to the volume weighted average price of the NexJ shares over the last 20 trading days.
Comments