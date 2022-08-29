GISI and Hill International enhances merger price by 19% to $3.40 per share
Aug. 29, 2022 9:00 AM ETHill International, Inc. (HIL)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- Global Infrastructure Solutions and Hill International (NYSE:HIL) enhances merger agreement signed as of August 16, 2022.
- Hill and GISI negotiated an amended and restated merger agreement under the terms of which the per share price is $3.40, the transaction remains all-cash, and there is no financing contingency.
- Represents an all-cash transaction of $207M
- Amendment provides for a price increase from $2.85 to $3.40 per share, a 19.3% increase from the previous price.
- The transaction is expected to close in Q4 2022.
- Stock jumps 20% during pre-market.
