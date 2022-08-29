GISI and Hill International enhances merger price by 19% to $3.40 per share

  • Global Infrastructure Solutions and Hill International (NYSE:HILenhances merger agreement signed as of August 16, 2022.
  • Hill and GISI negotiated an amended and restated merger agreement under the terms of which the per share price is $3.40, the transaction remains all-cash, and there is no financing contingency.
  • Represents an all-cash transaction of $207M
  • Amendment provides for a price increase from $2.85 to $3.40 per share, a 19.3% increase from the previous price.
  • The transaction is expected to close in Q4 2022.
  • Stock jumps 20% during pre-market.

