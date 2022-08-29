Valneva shows booster effect of COVID shot against AstraZeneca vaccine
- Citing new data from a late-stage study, French biotech Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) announced Monday that the company's COVID-19 vaccine as a booster provided similar protection to AstraZeneca's (AZN) rival COVID-19 vaccine.
- The data from the Cov-Compare indicated that nearly two months after the primary immunization neutralizing antibody titers generated by the vaccine VLA2001 were non-inferior to AZN's shot, ChAdOx1-S.
- In addition, data from a section of trial subjects indicated that VLA2001 generated a broad-based T-cell response for approximately six months after primary vaccination (up to Day 208).
- The EU-approved vaccine was well tolerated and demonstrated a favorable safety profile up to Day 208, VALN added.
- The U.S. biotech Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) has partnered with Valneva (VALN) to deliver the CpG 1018 adjuvant used in the vaccine.
- In June, VALN won EU approval for the vaccine for primary vaccination in those aged 18 – 50.
