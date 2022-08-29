Valneva shows booster effect of COVID shot against AstraZeneca vaccine

Aug. 29, 2022 9:07 AM ETValneva SE (VALN)AZN, DVAXBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Covid-19 Coronavirus Vaccine vials in a row macro close up

MarsBars/E+ via Getty Images

  • Citing new data from a late-stage study, French biotech Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) announced Monday that the company's COVID-19 vaccine as a booster provided similar protection to AstraZeneca's (AZN) rival COVID-19 vaccine.
  • The data from the Cov-Compare indicated that nearly two months after the primary immunization neutralizing antibody titers generated by the vaccine VLA2001 were non-inferior to AZN's shot, ChAdOx1-S.
  • In addition, data from a section of trial subjects indicated that VLA2001 generated a broad-based T-cell response for approximately six months after primary vaccination (up to Day 208).
  • The EU-approved vaccine was well tolerated and demonstrated a favorable safety profile up to Day 208, VALN added.
  • The U.S. biotech Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) has partnered with Valneva (VALN) to deliver the CpG 1018 adjuvant used in the vaccine.
  • In June, VALN won EU approval for the vaccine for primary vaccination in those aged 18 – 50.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.