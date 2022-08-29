Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) said on Monday that it would bring grocery shopping inside WhatsApp by partnering with India's Jio Platforms, what the U.S. tech giant called "the first end-to-end shopping experience" on the messaging platform.

The new service will let customers in India go through JioMart's full grocery catalog on WhatsApp, add items to their cart and make payments without leaving the app.

"Business messaging is an area with real momentum and chat-based experiences like this will be the go-to way people and businesses communicate in the years to come," Meta Platforms (META) Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said in a statement.

Meta Platforms (META) shares fell nearly 1% to $160.30 in premarket trading on Monday.

JioMart is competing with Amazon (AMZN) and Flipkart, which is majority owned by Walmart (WMT), in India.

The launch of the new service comes at a time of increasing popularity for WhatsApp in India. It is used by more than 500M people in the country and recently received approval to extend its UPI-powered payments service to roughly 100M people in the country.

In 2020, Meta Platforms (META) invested $5.7B in Jio Platforms, the leading telecommunications provider in India.

Earlier this month, an Indian court said it would resume its antitrust probe into Meta Platforms' (META) WhatsApp after dismissing an appeal from the company.