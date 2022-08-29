Ritchie Bros reports strong online auction results

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) announced that it sold more than 4,980 equipment items for 675 consignors to generate more than $54M in gross transaction value.

The three-day online auction attracted 11,290 bidders from more than 50 nations.

Approximately 89% of the equipment in the unreserved auction was sold to U.S. buyers, including 47% sold to Texans. The remaining 11% of the equipment was sold to international buyers from as far away as Germany, Australia, and Singapore.

Ritchie Bros. (RBA) noted that it has more than 70K items selling in upcoming auctions and online marketplaces, including a Fort Worth sale on September 20-22 that will feature a wide selection of oil & gas-related equipment.

Shares of RBA are up 13.16% on a year-to-date basis.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on Ritchie Bros is Hold.