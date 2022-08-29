Stemtech to acquire Life Factor Research
Aug. 29, 2022 9:14 AM ETStemtech Corporation (STEK)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Stemtech (OTCQB:STEK) to acquire Life Factor Research, a scientific research and development company.
- Stemtech President and COO, John W. Meyer, said “the acquisition of Life Factor Research provides Stemtech with an important in-house Research and Development Division which will provide all stem cell nutrition, other stem-ceuticals™, skin care and more cutting-edge ‘revolutionary’ stem cell products. This acquisition is made to position Stemtech at the very scientific forefront of advanced stem cell technology, developing more health-benefit products as well as expanding our Independent Business Partner base, enabling them to have a higher income earning opportunity.”
