Nasdaq, S&P, Dow Jones finish lower as Fed concerns continue to weigh

Stocks finished lower again on Monday, extending a steep decline that took place Friday amid hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

After showing solid weakness earlier in the day, shares attempted a rebound late in the session. However, the recovery fizzled short of the unchanged mark and the major U.S. equity averages eventually recorded modest losses for the session.

The Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) -1.0%, the S&P 500 (SP500) -0.7%, and the Dow (DJI) -0.6%.

The Nasdaq led the major averages lower, falling 124.04 points to close at 12,017.67. The Dow retreated 184.41 points to end at 32,098.99, adding to the more-than-1,000-point drop seen on Friday. The S&P 500 fell 27.05 points to finish at 4,030.61.

Nine of the 11 S&P sectors posted a decline on the session. Info Tech led the retreat, falling by 1.3%. Energy and Utilities were the only sectors to end higher.

Volatility levels jumped early in the day, with the S&P VIX Index (VIX) rising as high as 27.67. The index reached its highest level since mid-July but moderated later in the session.

Treasury yields pushed higher. The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) rose 8 basis points to 3.11%, while the U.S. 2-year Treasury yield (US2Y) gained 3 basis points to 3.43%.

"Chair Powell and the Fed make it crystal clear that their job fighting inflation remains unfinished," Morgan Stanley highlighted in an investor note. "Ironically, while bonds took the message in stride, stocks seemed to be shocked by the messaging. The path for stocks from here will be determined by earnings, where we still see material downside.”

Morgan Stanley added: “The 2H outcome will ultimately be determined by earnings expectations for next year, in our view. As a result, equity investors should be laser focused on this risk, not the Fed, particularly as we enter the seasonally weakest time of the year for earnings revisions, and inflation further eats into margins and demand.”

Among active stocks, U.S. airlines dipped amid signs of softening industry booking demand.