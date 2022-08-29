KKR builds on investments in India infrastructure by forming highways trust
Aug. 29, 2022 9:21 AM ETKKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Private equity firm KKR (NYSE:KKR) launched the Highways Infrastructure Trust ("HIT"), a road infrastructure investment trust ("InvIT") and its third InvIT in India as it ramps up its infrastructure investment activity in the country, the company said Monday.
- HIT's initial portfolio is comprised of six roads assets with a total length of more than 450 kilometers (~280 miles)and represents a mix of toll and annuity roads across six states in India. In addition, it's considering a pipeline of acquisition targets, including through its sponsor.
- The new trust is formed against a backdrop of growing demand to expand India’s road network, the second-largest globally, as passenger traffic and commercial vehicle traffic continue to increase, KKR (KKR) said.
- In India, KKR (KKR) sees transportation, renewable energy, and electricity transmissions as core to its infrastructure strategy. The formation of the new trust follows Virescent Renewable Energy Trust and India Grid Trust, a transmissions, InvIT. Together, the platforms manage 33 assets valued at more than $3.8B.
- Last year, KKR (KKR) acquired seven highway assets in India from Global Infrastructure Partners.
