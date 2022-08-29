KKR builds on investments in India infrastructure by forming highways trust

Aug. 29, 2022 9:21 AM ETKKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Busy highway in Delhi, India

powerofforever/iStock via Getty Images

  • Private equity firm KKR (NYSE:KKR) launched the Highways Infrastructure Trust ("HIT"), a road infrastructure investment trust ("InvIT") and its third InvIT in India as it ramps up its infrastructure investment activity in the country, the company said Monday.
  • HIT's initial portfolio is comprised of six roads assets with a total length of more than 450 kilometers (~280 miles)and represents a mix of toll and annuity roads across six states in India. In addition, it's considering a pipeline of acquisition targets, including through its sponsor.
  • The new trust is formed against a backdrop of growing demand to expand India’s road network, the second-largest globally, as passenger traffic and commercial vehicle traffic continue to increase, KKR (KKR) said.
  • In India, KKR (KKR) sees transportation, renewable energy, and electricity transmissions as core to its infrastructure strategy. The formation of the new trust follows Virescent Renewable Energy Trust and India Grid Trust, a transmissions, InvIT. Together, the platforms manage 33 assets valued at more than $3.8B.
  • Last year, KKR (KKR) acquired seven highway assets in India from Global Infrastructure Partners.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.