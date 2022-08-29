HP (NYSE:HPQ) said on Monday that it has closed its acquisition of computer peripherals company Poly (NYSE:POLY).

“This is a historic day for our business as we mark the union of two iconic companies that are innovating at the heart of hybrid work,” said Enrique Lores, President and CEO of HP, in a statement.

Palo Alto, California-based HP (HPQ) said it expects the acquisition to be accretive to revenue, non-GAAP operating profit and non-GAAP earnings per share in fiscal 2023 post-merger.

The deal, first announced in March, saw HP (HPQ) pay $40 per share in cash to expand its peripherals and workforce solutions, crucial at a time when more people are working from home due to the ongoing pandemic.

Patrick Moorhead, CEO and chief analyst, Moor Insights & Strategy, said there is a "critical need" for companies to continue building out collaboration experiences between in-person employees and remote workers.

“Combining Poly and HP is a win-win for both organizations," Moorhead explained. "More importantly, uniting these two companies will provide end-users with the essential hardware, software, and services required to successfully navigate hybrid work experiences now and into the future.”

HP (HPQ) shares fell nearly 1% to $31.12 in premarket trading on Monday.

Earlier this month, Wells Fargo downgraded HP (HPQ), citing an "increasing scenario" where its shares underperform on a relative basis for the rest of this year and into 2023, due to weakening PC demand.