Tracon Pharma gets FDA nod to start phase 1/2 trial of triplet combo to treat sarcoma

Aug. 29, 2022 9:27 AM ETTRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TCON)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

FDA APPROVED text on sticker on the blue background with pen and keyboard

Iryna Drozd

  • Tracon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) on Monday said the U.S. FDA had approved its investigational new drug application to start a phase 1/2 trial of its licensed antibody YH001 in combination with two cancer drugs for the treatment of sarcoma.
  • Shares of the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company rose 5.9% to $2.14 in premarket trading.
  • The other two drugs to be used in the combination are envafolimab and doxorubicin, TCON said.
  • Tracon (TCON) said the early-to-mid stage trial would assess the safety and efficacy of YH001 and envafolimab in patients with two rare sarcoma subtypes.
  • Additionally, the safety and efficacy of the combination of YH001, envafolimab and doxorubicin will be assessed in two more prevalent sarcoma subtypes, TCON said.

