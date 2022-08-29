Tracon Pharma gets FDA nod to start phase 1/2 trial of triplet combo to treat sarcoma
Aug. 29, 2022 9:27 AM ETTRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TCON)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Tracon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) on Monday said the U.S. FDA had approved its investigational new drug application to start a phase 1/2 trial of its licensed antibody YH001 in combination with two cancer drugs for the treatment of sarcoma.
- Shares of the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company rose 5.9% to $2.14 in premarket trading.
- The other two drugs to be used in the combination are envafolimab and doxorubicin, TCON said.
- Tracon (TCON) said the early-to-mid stage trial would assess the safety and efficacy of YH001 and envafolimab in patients with two rare sarcoma subtypes.
- Additionally, the safety and efficacy of the combination of YH001, envafolimab and doxorubicin will be assessed in two more prevalent sarcoma subtypes, TCON said.
