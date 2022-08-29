Impac Mortgage receives NYSE letter for non-compliance

Aug. 29, 2022 9:28 AM ETImpac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (IMH)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMHreceived notice from NYSE American that it is not in compliance with the continued listing standards.
  • This is because stockholders’ equity is less than $4M and has reported losses from continuing operations and/or net losses in three of its four most recent fiscal years and has stockholders’ equity of less than $6M and has reported losses from continuing operations and/or net losses in its five most recent fiscal years.
  • Company intends to regain compliance with the sections by February 26, 2024.

