Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) announced plans on Monday to expand its refined petroleum products pipeline system from the Houston area to El Paso, Texas.

Citing significant customer interest, Magellan (MMP) said it will expand El Paso's operating capacity to ~100K bbl/day from the current 70K bbl/day capacity with the construction of a new 16-inch, 30-mile pipeline along the existing route.

Magellan (MMP) expects to spend $125M on the project with expanded capacity available early 2024, subject to receipt of all necessary permits and approvals.

"To meet strong market demand, we have increased the scope of this expansion to deliver essential fuels supported by take-or-pay commitments from quality customers, providing an attractive return for our investors," Magellan (MMP) CEO Aaron Milford said.

