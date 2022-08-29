Brilliant Earth announces new showrooms in Detroit, St. Louis
Aug. 29, 2022 9:08 AM ETBrilliant Earth Group, Inc. (BRLT)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) has announced the opening of its 21st showroom at Downtown Birmingham in Detroit, Michigan, and its 22nd showroom in the Central West End neighborhood of St. Louis.
- As Brilliant Earth expands its North American retail presence, the Co.’s new showrooms complement its innovative digital channels, which allow for a seamless transition between the online and in-person shopping experience.
- “We’re excited for our customers in Detroit and St. Louis to experience the brilliance of this collection in person and engage with our merchandise and expert team in their community.” said Kathryn Money, SVP of Merchandising and Retail Expansion.
