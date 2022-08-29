Think Research Corporation reports Q2 results; updates Q4 and FY22 guidance
Aug. 29, 2022 9:31 AM ETThink Research Corporation (THKKF), THNK:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Think Research Corporation press release (OTCQB:THKKF): Q2 adjusted EBITDA reflected a loss of $1.6M compared to a loss of $1.3M in Q2 2021 and a loss of $0.3M in Q1 2022.
- Revenue of $18.4M (+80.4% Y/Y) beats by $1.91M.
- Based on the company's unaudited financial results for the current fiscal year to date, management is updating its FY2022 revenue target to an annualized fourth-quarter run rate of between $84 million and $90 million vs. consensus of $69.71M, or $21M to $22.5M vs. consensus of $19.03M for the three months ending December 31, 2022. Management is also adjusting its annualized fourth-quarter run rate Adjusted EBITDA target to between $6 million and $9 million, or $1.5 million to $2.3 million for the three months ending December 31, 2022.
