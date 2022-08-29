Medical Properties Trust says LifePoint Health to acquire majority stakes in Springstone at $250M valuation
Aug. 29, 2022 9:32 AM ETMedical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor33 Comments
- Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) notified Monday that LifePoint Health's (LPNT) subsidiary seeks to acquire majority stakes in Springstone Health Opco at the enterprise value of $250M.
- Upon closing of the transaction, Medical Properties Trust expects to receive $200M in full satisfaction of the loan and retain its minority equity interest, which it acquired in Oct. 2021 at $190M investment in the form of loan. This relates to investment made in conjunction with Medical Properties Trust's $760M acquisition of Springstone's 18 behavioral hospitals.
- Closing of LifePoint Health's transaction is expected in H1 2023.
- Medical Properties Trust said it will continue to own and lease Springstone’s behavioral hospitals.
- Also, in order to align MPT more completely with its operations, LifePoint has agreed to extend by five years to 2041 the maturity of its existing master lease of eight general acute hospitals.
Comments (33)