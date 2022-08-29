Entravision joins hands with LATV Networks
Aug. 29, 2022 9:37 AM ETEntravision Communications Corporation (EVC)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Entravision (NYSE:EVC) announced a strategic partnership with LATV Networks, a minority-owned and operated media company serving the Latino community as a content hub, talent incubator and cultural advocate.
- EVC will assist and support LATV Networks with the expansion of their content on streaming platforms such as Pluto TV, STIR, VIX and Peacock, among others.
- “The union of Entravision, a proven leader in the Hispanic media market, and LATV Networks, a unique content hub for the Latino community, offers brands even more opportunities to share robust and creative campaigns with their target audiences. Marketers are more aggressive now than ever before when it comes to engaging with consumers. As a result, they recognize the importance of delivering their message in precisely the right environment. Our vast portfolio of combined assets will provide our new mutual clients with a variety of innovative solutions that meet their evolving marketing needs.” said Chris Munoz, EVP of National Sales for Entravision. “
