Molina announces Medicaid contract win in five California counties
Aug. 29, 2022 Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH)
- Health insurer Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) confirmed on Monday that the California Department of Health Care Services plans to award the company contracts to offer commercial managed care plans in five counties in the state.
- Accordingly, MOH subsidiary Molina Healthcare of California is in line to win contracts as part of the state’s Medicaid program Medi-Cal in Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino, Sacramento, and San Diego Counties. The contracts are expected to take effect on Jan. 01, 2024, MOH said in a regulatory filing.
- Molina (MOH) shares spiked, and rival Centene (CNC) fell on Friday after Well Fargo downgraded the latter, noting that “the crown jewel of the CA Medicaid program (Los Angeles County)” is set to transition from CNC to MOH.”
- On Friday, CNC criticized the loss of its contracts in Los Angeles, Sacramento, and Kern counties.
