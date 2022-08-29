Xperi board approves split into two companies
- The board at Xperi Holding (NASDAQ:XPER) has given approval to separating the company's product business from its intellectual property licensing, resulting in two independent publicly traded companies.
- At the effective time of the separation, Xperi Inc. - the holding company for the product business, with brands including Adeia, DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced and TiVO - will begin trading on the NYSE under the XPER ticker symbol. The remaining IP licensing business will be named Adeia, and trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ADEA.
- The split will come through a distribution of Xperi Inc. shares of common stock to existing XPER holders, intended to be tax-free. That distribution won't affect the number of outstanding shares of Xperi common stock, or any shareholder rights.
- “The realization of this strategic separation is the result of years of effort to transform and to better position two large scale businesses to capture growth in the next industry transitions and unlock meaningful shareholder value," said Xperi CEO Jon Kirchner.
