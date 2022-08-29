Neuronetics gets FDA nod for its D-Tect accessory product for use to treat depression

Aug. 29, 2022 9:42 AM ETNeuronetics, Inc. (STIM)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
  • Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM), a medical technology and device company targeting major depressive disorder, on Monday said it had got an FDA approval for its D-Tect MT Accessory product.
  • The product received a so-called 510(k) clearance.
  • The D-Tect product is intended to be used as an accessory with STIM's NeuroStar System product.
  • According to STIM's website, the NeuroStar System provides treatment for depression through the form of a cushioned coil placed against the patient's head which emits magnetic pulses that deliver the therapy to the mood regulating areas of the brain.
  • The D-Tect accessory aids clinicians by visually reporting the magnitude of finger movements during threshold mapping when treating depression, STIM said.
  • STIM stock -0.6% to $4.13 in early trading.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.