Neuronetics gets FDA nod for its D-Tect accessory product for use to treat depression
Aug. 29, 2022 9:42 AM ETNeuronetics, Inc. (STIM)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM), a medical technology and device company targeting major depressive disorder, on Monday said it had got an FDA approval for its D-Tect MT Accessory product.
- The product received a so-called 510(k) clearance.
- The D-Tect product is intended to be used as an accessory with STIM's NeuroStar System product.
- According to STIM's website, the NeuroStar System provides treatment for depression through the form of a cushioned coil placed against the patient's head which emits magnetic pulses that deliver the therapy to the mood regulating areas of the brain.
- The D-Tect accessory aids clinicians by visually reporting the magnitude of finger movements during threshold mapping when treating depression, STIM said.
- STIM stock -0.6% to $4.13 in early trading.
