Azure Power (NYSE:AZRE) -19.2% in early trading Monday after disclosing it received a whistleblower complaint in May alleging potential procedural irregularities and misconduct by some employees at a plant belonging to one of its subsidiaries.

The company said it reviewed the allegations and found deviations from safety and quality norms, and has implemented mechanisms to remediate them.

Azure (AZRE) said its audit committee also identified evidence of manipulation of project data and information by certain employees.

Azure Power (AZRE) also said CEO Harsh Shah has resigned after just two months on the job.