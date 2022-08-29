Playtika launches tender for up to $600M in its stock
Aug. 29, 2022
- Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) has launched a tender offer to purchase up to $600M worth of shares of its common stock.
- The offer reaches up to just over 51.8M shares of common stock at a price of $11.58 each in cash. The stock is up 1.8% to $11.12 per share on Nasdaq Monday morning.
- That's a move to avoid a potentially negative impact on Playtika from the potential exercise of creditor's remedies on the company's controlling shareholder group, the Giant/Alpha Group - or Giant/Alpha having to liquidate a substantial portion of its position.
- Giant/Alpha said last fall that it was interested in selling a part of its holding, and it's now entered a tender agreement requiring that it tender at least 211.7M of its shares.
