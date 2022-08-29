Cuentas enters exclusive agreement with The OLB Group
Aug. 29, 2022 10:02 AM ETCuentas Inc. (CUEN)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN) entered an exclusive licensing and transaction sharing agreement and strategic collaboration with The OLB Group, a diversified Fintech eCommerce merchant services and mobile payment provider.
- The collaboration and integration with OLB's platform will allow Cuentas to upgrade its Bodega network and help them evolve into financial centers.
- Arik Maimon, co-Founder and Interim CEO, said "This collaboration is a major step for the company. It opens new doors for the growth of our services and further exploration into the fintech solution space." He continued, "These crucial relationships are creating opportunities that profoundly expand the company's scope and impact to the underserved segments of the population. I am very proud that Cuentas is one of the only companies in the US that combines those three services bundled into one offering to provide our customers with major incentives and discounts for their day to day shopping as a one stop shop."
