The manufacturer of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPads has restarted production at its factory in Sichuan province after the country's worst heat waves in decades have started to subside, Nikkei Asia reported.

The news outlet, citing a person close to the factory, noted that Foxconn's (OTCPK:FXCOF) factory began to operate on a normal schedule on August 25. Power is being provided to the factory on a priority basis, the news outlet added, given the economic importance of the region.

Earlier this month, TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that the impact to Apple (AAPL) from a temporary outage at the plant would be "limited" if the power outage ended on August 20.

Apple (AAPL) shares fell more than 1% to $161.71 in early trading on Monday.

Cupertino, California based Apple (AAPL) is expected to unveil new iPad models in the fall, likely in October.

Apple (AAPL) is also hosting a product event next month where it is widely expected to unveil its new iPhone lineup, along with new versions of the Apple Watch.

It was recently reported that the Department of Justice was in the "early stages" of drafting an antitrust complaint against Apple (AAPL) and could bring the lawsuit as soon as this year.