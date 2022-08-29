Truist Financial launches robo adviser, hybrid products

Aug. 29, 2022 10:07 AM ETTruist Financial Corporation (TFC)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Truist Financial bank exterior in Houston, TX.

Brett_Hondow

  • Illustrating the continuing the investment industry's continuing transformation via digital technology, Truist Financial's (NYSE:TFC) wealth unit has added a robo adviser, called Truist Invest, and a hybrid product — Truist Invest Pro — that combines automated investment with access to a team of financial advisers, the company said Monday.
  • A Truist Invest of Truist Invest Pro account can be opened online in minutes with as little as $5,000, the company said. Clients can access their account details and activity in Truist (TFC) online banking and the mobile app, and contact support teams whenever they need them.
  • Investors want digital solutions that are secure, intuitive to use, and able to help meet their needs whether they are a new or experienced investor," said Kacy Howard, senior vice president of digital investing at Truist Wealth.
  • Annual fees are 0.50% for Truist Invest and 0.85% for Truist Invest Pro, calculated based on the assets under management with a $90 per account annual minimum.
  • Last week, Truist (TFC) acquired Zaloni Arena platform to bolster data, AI, machine learning efforts

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.