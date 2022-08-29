Truist Financial launches robo adviser, hybrid products
- Illustrating the continuing the investment industry's continuing transformation via digital technology, Truist Financial's (NYSE:TFC) wealth unit has added a robo adviser, called Truist Invest, and a hybrid product — Truist Invest Pro — that combines automated investment with access to a team of financial advisers, the company said Monday.
- A Truist Invest of Truist Invest Pro account can be opened online in minutes with as little as $5,000, the company said. Clients can access their account details and activity in Truist (TFC) online banking and the mobile app, and contact support teams whenever they need them.
- Investors want digital solutions that are secure, intuitive to use, and able to help meet their needs whether they are a new or experienced investor," said Kacy Howard, senior vice president of digital investing at Truist Wealth.
- Annual fees are 0.50% for Truist Invest and 0.85% for Truist Invest Pro, calculated based on the assets under management with a $90 per account annual minimum.
- Last week, Truist (TFC) acquired Zaloni Arena platform to bolster data, AI, machine learning efforts
