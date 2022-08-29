Fund assets attract capital for the second straight week, totaling nearly $4B

Aug. 29, 2022 10:12 AM ETSPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY), XLF, XLK, AGGIEF, HYG, JNK, SPLVBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor

Stock exchange market graph analysis background

Andreas Balg/iStock via Getty Images

Market participants were overall buyers of fund assets including both exchange traded funds and conventional funds for the week ended on August 24. The inflows on the week equated to $3.8B and marked the space’s second straight week of cash injections according to the latest Refinitiv Lipper fund-flow report.

At the top of the list were money market funds as they attracted $13.1B on the week. Equity funds pulled in $1.2B while taxable bond funds retracted $6.9B and tax-exempt funds lost $1.1B.

Equity based ETFs reported an influx of $3.2B, which is the third straight week of inflows. At the helm was the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) and Financial Select Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLF), as SPY took in $2.3B of investor capital and XLF attracted $1.9B.

In reverse, the equity ETFs that gave back the most capital were the Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility (SPLV) as it watched $1.1B exit the door and the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLK) which lost $661M.

From a fixed income ETF vantagepoint, the space observed $4.5B of outflows. The outflow leaders were the iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) and SPDR BBG High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) as the two funds experienced retractions of $1.3B and $981M, respectively.

At the same time, the iShares: 7-10 Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) and iShares: Core US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) garnered the most significant investor inflows among all other fixed income ETFs. IEF attracted $324M and AGG brought in $283M.

In broader market news, the major market averages trade in a risk-off tone as investors still digest the hawkish remarks made on Friday by Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.