Fund assets attract capital for the second straight week, totaling nearly $4B

Market participants were overall buyers of fund assets including both exchange traded funds and conventional funds for the week ended on August 24. The inflows on the week equated to $3.8B and marked the space’s second straight week of cash injections according to the latest Refinitiv Lipper fund-flow report.

At the top of the list were money market funds as they attracted $13.1B on the week. Equity funds pulled in $1.2B while taxable bond funds retracted $6.9B and tax-exempt funds lost $1.1B.

Equity based ETFs reported an influx of $3.2B, which is the third straight week of inflows. At the helm was the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) and Financial Select Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLF), as SPY took in $2.3B of investor capital and XLF attracted $1.9B.

In reverse, the equity ETFs that gave back the most capital were the Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility (SPLV) as it watched $1.1B exit the door and the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLK) which lost $661M.

From a fixed income ETF vantagepoint, the space observed $4.5B of outflows. The outflow leaders were the iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) and SPDR BBG High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) as the two funds experienced retractions of $1.3B and $981M, respectively.

At the same time, the iShares: 7-10 Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) and iShares: Core US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) garnered the most significant investor inflows among all other fixed income ETFs. IEF attracted $324M and AGG brought in $283M.

In broader market news, the major market averages trade in a risk-off tone as investors still digest the hawkish remarks made on Friday by Fed Chair Jerome Powell.