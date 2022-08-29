Aeterna Zentaris to regain full rights to Macrilen oral test from Novo Nordisk
Aug. 29, 2022 10:12 AM ETAeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS), AEZS:CANVOBy: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) on Monday said it would regain the U.S. and Canadian rights for Macrilen, an oral test to detect adult growth hormone deficiency, from Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk (NVO).
- The company said it would get the rights back after NVO decided to terminate the amended development and commercialization licensing agreement between the two parties.
- NVO will have a 270-day notice period in which it will continue to sell and promote Macrilen in the U.S.
- "In light of Novo Nordisk’s decision, Aeterna plans to engage in robust business development efforts to identify and secure a new development and commercialization partner," AEZS said in a statement.
- AEZS stock -1.8% to $5 in morning trading.
