Grindrod Shipping hits 12-week high on $365.9M acquisition offer from Taylor Maritime

Aerial front view of a cargo tanker

SHansche

  • Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) stock soared to a near 12-week high on Monday on receipt of a non-binding offer from Taylor Maritime Investments (OTCPK:TMILF) to acquire the firm for $26/share, or ~$365.9M.
  • Taylor Maritime proposed to pay a cash purchase price of $21/share to be paid along with a special dividend from GRIN of $5/share.
  • GRIN entered into exclusive talks with Taylor Maritime regarding the offer, but the parties are yet to agree on definitive terms.
  • There is no certainty that any deal will result from these talks.
  • Taylor Maritime believes its proposal offers "significant value and certainty to GRIN's shareholders at a time of weakening global economic activity and declining dry bulk rates", it said in a statement.
  • Taylor Maritime currently owns ~26% stake in GRIN.
  • Shares of GRIN have gained 31.3% YTD and ~61% in the last 1 year.

