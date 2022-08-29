Cue Health COVID-19 at-home, test-to-treat service launches nationwide
Aug. 29, 2022 10:22 AM ETCue Health Inc. (HLTH)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Cue Health's (NASDAQ:HLTH) Cue Care solution which provides same-day, at-home COVID-10 testing, as well as test-to-treatment access to COVID medication if positive, is now available nationwide.
- Under the program, a patient meets virtually with a medical professional. If results are positive, the patient then obtains an e-prescription for a COVID treatment. The medication can then be delivered or picked up at a local pharmacy.
- Cue Health (HLTH) said Cue Care costs between $79 and $99, though the medication cost is covered by the federal government.
- In its recent Q2 2022 results, Cue Health (HLTH) beat on the top and bottom lines.
