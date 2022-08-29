Honda's electric battery move in the U.S. is called strategic

Honda Motor Co. (NYSE:HMC) traded higher on Monday after announcing that it is building a battery plant in the U.S. as part of a joint venture with LG Energy. The push higher stood out with many auto stocks in reverse to start the week.

The JV is aiming for battery plant construction to start in the U.S. early in 2023, with a target for mass production in 2025. The targeted maximum production capacity of about 40GWh would supply Honda facilities in North America.

Bank of America said it is positive on the Honda (HMC) development. The firm noted that the Inflation Reduction Act recently passed by Congress allows for tax credits of up to $7,500 for BEVs sold in the US if they are made in the US, 40% of their battery materials come from the U.S. or countries with which the US has a free trade agreement, and 50% of their battery components are assembled in North America. Due to Honda lagging in BEV rollouts, the firm finds it reassuring that it can potentially benefit from the IRA by virtue of plans to manufacture BEVs and their batteries in the U.S.

BofA has a Buy rating on Honda Motor (HMC). The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on HMC is Hold with low grades for earnings revisions and growth holding back the overall rating.