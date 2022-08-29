S&P Global gets full ownership of Private Market Connect

Aug. 29, 2022

  • S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) has fully acquired Private Market Connect, a firm that collects and analyzes data on the private market industry, to expand the breadth and depth of its data solutions to offer high-quality data to limited partner and general partners customers, the company said Monday.
  • "Our combined technology and expertise will further enable our clients to collect, validate, and share portfolio and fund-level data with their critical stakeholders," said Andrew Eisen, head of software solutions at S&P Global (SPGI) Global Market Intelligence.
  • The company will leverage its AI technology to further enhance the PMC offering, it said. S&P (SPGI) had owned 50% of PMC before the transaction and has acquired the remaining 50% stake from Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE), a private markets investment management firm. After the closing, S&P Global will continue to provide data solutions offerings to Hamilton Lane.
  • The transaction was signed and closed last week. Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.
  • In April, S&P Global (SPGI) named Daniel Yergin vice chairman after the company completed its merger with IHS Markit

