Calithera rises 8% after HC Wainwright upgrades rating to buy
Aug. 29, 2022 10:47 AM ETCalithera Biosciences, Inc. (CALA)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) is trading ~8% higher after HC Wainwright upgrades rating to Buy to Neutral, with an $8 price target.
- HC Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakant believes the company has sufficient cash to fund operations into Q2 of 2023.
- The company had cash and cash equivalents of $41.8M at June 30.
- Calithera has two ongoing clinical development programs that are expected to provide data updates in Q1 of 2023, Ramakanth tells investors in a research note.
- If positive, both drugs could be evaluated in registrational studies to achieve accelerated FDA approval, says the analyst.
- He estimates Calithera to achieve risk-adjusted revenues of $111M by 2030.
- (CALA) is down ~74% YTD.
