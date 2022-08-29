Calithera rises 8% after HC Wainwright upgrades rating to buy

Aug. 29, 2022 10:47 AM ETCalithera Biosciences, Inc. (CALA)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor

Front view of blue growing financial chart with arrow. Income and growth concept. 3D Rendering

Igor Kutyaev

  • Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) is trading ~8% higher after HC Wainwright upgrades rating to Buy to Neutral, with an $8 price target.
  • HC Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakant believes the company has sufficient cash to fund operations into Q2 of 2023.
  • The company had cash and cash equivalents of $41.8M at June 30.
  • Calithera has two ongoing clinical development programs that are expected to provide data updates in Q1 of 2023, Ramakanth tells investors in a research note.
  • If positive, both drugs could be evaluated in registrational studies to achieve accelerated FDA approval, says the analyst.
  • He estimates Calithera to achieve risk-adjusted revenues of $111M by 2030.
  • (CALA) is down ~74% YTD.

