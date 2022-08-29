Biden administration ending free at-home COVID tests due to lack of funding

  • The federal government's program of providing free at-home COVID-19 tests sent by mail will end on Sept. 2 due to a lack of funding, NBC News reported.
  • The covid.gov website states that the program will end on that date as "Congress hasn't provided additional funding to replenish the nation's stockpile of tests."
  • NBC News said that Biden officials want to ensure there are enough tests stockpiled in case there is a COVID surge in the fall.
  • Rapid COVID-19 test maker: Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL), Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) Orasure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR), and Lucira Health (LHDX).
  • USPS began shipping out the free tests in January.

