Henry Schein acquires Midway Dental Supply; terms undisclosed
Aug. 29, 2022 10:48 AM ETHenry Schein, Inc. (HSIC)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Dental equipment supplier Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) announced Monday the acquisition of Midway Dental Supply, a Livonia, Michigan-based dental distributor focused on the Midwestern U.S.
- The 100% buyout of Midway Dental will be modestly dilutive to the company's earnings per share in the fiscal 2022 and increasingly accretive to the bottom line after that, HSIC said, adding that the unit will be part of its U.S. Dental business following the acquisition.
- Midway Dental was founded in 1987, and the company serves nearly 7,000 customers in dental offices and laboratories. In 2021, Midway Dental added about $110M in sales, including $20M from sales of personal protective equipment (PPE) and COVID-related products.
- Read: Citing a 'resiliency premium' over the next 6-12 months, Seeking Alpha contributor Hummingbird Insights LP urges investors to Buy HSIC.
Comments (2)