Boeing (NYSE:BA) received an order from shipping company UPS (UPS) for eight more 767 Freighters, the aircraft maker said on Monday. UPS will take delivery of the airplanes starting in 2025, expanding its fleet to 108 767s.

An additional 767-300 Boeing Converted Freighter (BCF) aircraft will enter service late next year. The purchase adds to UPS's order for 19 767 Freighters in December.

UPS currently operates 238 Boeing freighters including the 747, 757, 767 and MD-11.

Air carriers will need 2,795 more dedicated freighters in the next 20 years. That number includes 940 new widebodies, 555 widebody converted freighters and 1,300 standard body conversions. The global freighter fleet will grow from 2,250 currently to 3,610 airplanes by 2041, according to a Boeing forecast.

