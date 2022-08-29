Envista stock rises after Piper Sandler raises rating to overweight

Aug. 29, 2022 10:56 AM ETEnvista Holdings Corporation (NVST)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor

  • Envista (NYSE:NVST) is trading 4% higher after Piper Sandler upgrades rating to overweight from neutral, with a price target of $46, up from $40.
  • Analyst Jason Bednar says he is "incrementally comfortable with the outlook for key tenets" of Envista's business.
  • Bednar tells investors in a research note he sees Envista delivering solid growth "in spite of a challenging macro environment."
  • The analyst adds that there are multiple areas where the potential for upside outweighs the downside risk.
  • (NVST) is down ~11% in the last 12 months.

