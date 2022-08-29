Envista stock rises after Piper Sandler raises rating to overweight
Aug. 29, 2022 10:56 AM ETEnvista Holdings Corporation (NVST)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Envista (NYSE:NVST) is trading 4% higher after Piper Sandler upgrades rating to overweight from neutral, with a price target of $46, up from $40.
- Analyst Jason Bednar says he is "incrementally comfortable with the outlook for key tenets" of Envista's business.
- Bednar tells investors in a research note he sees Envista delivering solid growth "in spite of a challenging macro environment."
- The analyst adds that there are multiple areas where the potential for upside outweighs the downside risk.
- (NVST) is down ~11% in the last 12 months.
