ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE:CHPT) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.20 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $103.03M (+83.6% Y/Y).

The stock has a Quant rating of Hold with 2.79 score and lowest factor grades given to valuation.

The SA Author rating is Buy with 3.50 score and some of contributor commentary on the stock includes: 'ChargePoint: Already Bottomed Out - Buy This Pullback Confidently' and 'ChargePoint: EV Chargers And The Global Race To Net Zero'

Wall Street rating of Buy with average price target of $22.66.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 5 downward.

The stock has declined about 27% over the last one year nd has a market cap of ~$5.2B.

In June, company attracted a Buy rating from B. Riley with capital light model standing out.

Last quarter, the stock beat topline consensus, missed bottom line expectations but had achieved sequential quarterly revenue growth in Europe. Also confirmed FY revenue guidance of $450M- to $500M (consensus at $471.12M) for fiscal year 2023, Non-GAAP gross margin of 22% to 26%, Non-GAAP operating expenses of $350M-370M.

A comparative price performance of the stock on a YTD basis against its peers and broader markets looks like this: