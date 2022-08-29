Equinor to seek sale of stake in Statfjord field - Reuters

Aug. 29, 2022 10:59 AM ETEquinor ASA (EQNR)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) is considering selling a 28% stake in the Statfjord field in the North Sea, as well as stakes in connected fields Statfjord North, Statfjord East and Sygnaand, Reuters reported on Sunday.

The company has hired Houlihan Lokey to advise on the sale, which could fetch as much as $500M, according to the report.

Statfjord has been producing oil and gas for more than 40 years and by year-end 2021 still had 107M boe remaining, and produced 38K boe/day in 2021, with gas accounting for more than a third.

Equinor (EQNR), which likely would remain a stakeholder in the fields after any sales, currently holds 78.6% of Statfjord, 45% of Statfjord North, 43.3% of Statfjord East and 43.4% of Sygna.

In 2020, Equinor (EQNR) decided to extend the lifetime of the Statfjord field beyond 2035, with plans to decommission the Statfjord A platform delayed until 2027.

