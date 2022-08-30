Selling in stocks following Fed Chairman Jay Powell's speech in Jackson Hole didn't mesh with the relatively muted move in bonds and fed funds forecasts, according to Tom Lee, head of research at Fundstrat.

The major averages tumbled after Powell spoke, stressing the FOMC's commitment to taming inflation even with near-term pain to the economy. The S&P (SP500) (SPY) lost 3.4% and the Nasdaq (COMP.IND) (QQQ) shed 3.9%. (See the recent deterioration in SPY momentum as it moves below the 100-day moving average.)

The slide continued on Monday, with the Nasdaq falling another 1%. The Dow and S&P 500 both posted modest declines.

However, even with the two-day retreat in stock prices, rate expectations through 2023 barely budged and the 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) was little changed following the speech, Lee wrote in a note Monday.

If "equities are priced off of bond valuations, then equities should have seen a far more muted effect," he added.

Lee listed several reasons why he sees the stock decline as an overreaction:

The "Fed spoke of 'pain to households and businesses' and this is what became the focus for investors, but this reflects the Fed’s desire to quash inflation without risk of 'flare up.'"

After Jackson Hole, "implied YE 2022 Fed funds rose only 4bp vs +90bp post-June FOMC post-JH, US 10-yr rose 5bp compared to +50bp post-June FOMC."

"U Mich August Final Consumer Surveys released and show inflation expectations still falling."

"U Mich bottom 25th percentile 1-year inflation expectations at +0.9% are below the 20-year average of +1.2%. Democratic respondent 1-year inflation fell to 3.8% from 4.3% two months ago. Republican respondent 1-year inflation still high at 6.9% but down from 7.8% two months ago. In other words, Republican-consumers see inflation as a far bigger problem thus, while Fed implies a 'high bar' to be convinced inflation is back to target, surveys show inflation expectations re-anchoring solidly."

