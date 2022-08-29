Chimerix gains 20% on $551M U.S. contract for smallpox therapy
Aug. 29, 2022 11:10 AM ETChimerix, Inc. (CMRX)EBSBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- The shares of commercial-stage biotech Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) surged 20% in the morning hours Monday after the company announced a deal worth up to $551M with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) for oral smallpox therapy Tembexa.
- Per the terms, BARDA, a unit of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR), has contracted the company to procure 1.7M courses of Tembexa tablets and suspension formulation for the U.S. government.
- The deal includes an initial requirement to deliver 319K courses of Tembexa for nearly $115M. If BARDA exercises the additional options for more deliveries, the 10-year contract is valued at about $551M.
- In addition to purchases, with $13M added for post-marketing activities, the contract's total value reaches up to $680M.
- The deal's completion is subject to the BARDA's approval of an agreement CMRX signed with Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) in May, over the global rights for Tembexa.
