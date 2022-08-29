Former PIMCO head Mohamed El-Erian praised hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell delivered last Friday at the central bank's symposium in Jackson Hole, but argued that the central bank still needs to deal with "policy errors" it has made over the past 18 months.

"He finally sent the correct message. He should have done that months ago," the advisor to Allianz and Gramercy told CNBC.

While El-Erian lauded Powell's latest public pronouncements as "clear" and "unambiguous" in its anti-inflation stance, the one-time PIMCO chief said the Fed still has a "monetary framework that's not fit for purpose."

Powell roiled markets on Friday with his Jackson Hole appearance, warning markets that the economy was in for "some pain" as the central bank focused on fighting inflation, a process that requires higher interest rates and the potential of a slowing economy.

"While higher interest rates, slower growth, and softer labor market conditions will bring down inflation, they will also bring some pain to households and businesses," the head of the U.S. central bank said. "These are the unfortunate costs of reducing inflation. But a failure to restore price stability would mean far greater pain."

The major U.S. equity averages plunged in response to the comments, with the Dow ending Friday's session lower by 1,000 points. The Nasdaq dropped nearly 4%, while the S&P 500 retreated more than 3%.

Explaining the market reaction, El-Erian argued that Powell's previous public appearances have included hawkish rhetoric about inflation but were often moderated by gestures to topics like soft landings or neutral rates. He noted that the Jackson Hole speech didn't include these complicating factors, meaning it had power "because of what he didn't say."

"The fact that he stuck to the script made him come across as consistently hawkish, something that hasn't happened in the past," El-Erian said.

The advisor to Allianz and Gramercy suggested that the market still needs to process the reality that the Fed will need to remain aggressive to get inflation under control, opening up the possibility of near-term downside risk.

"I worry we go lower before we go higher," he said of the equity market.

