American Resources rallies on $10M share repurchase program
Aug. 29, 2022
- American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) has announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program for up to $10M of its shares of common stock outstanding.
- Under the Program, the Co. is authorized to repurchase shares through the open market, in privately-negotiated transactions, or otherwise in accordance with applicable federal securities laws.
- The share repurchase authorization will be used at management's discretion and will expire on Sept. 15, 2023.
- "We have the financial flexibility to continue to execute our business plans, and believe that launching this stock buyback program reflects our confidence in the prospects of the businesses and provides us an opportunity to create value for our long-term shareholders." said Kirk Taylor, CFO.
- AREC shares +8.45% to $3.21.
