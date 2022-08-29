American Resources rallies on $10M share repurchase program

Aug. 29, 2022 11:14 AM ETAmerican Resources Corporation (AREC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) has announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program for up to $10M of its shares of common stock outstanding.
  • Under the Program, the Co. is authorized to repurchase shares through the open market, in privately-negotiated transactions, or otherwise in accordance with applicable federal securities laws.
  • The share repurchase authorization will be used at management's discretion and will expire on Sept. 15, 2023.
  • "We have the financial flexibility to continue to execute our business plans, and believe that launching this stock buyback program reflects our confidence in the prospects of the businesses and provides us an opportunity to create value for our long-term shareholders." said Kirk Taylor, CFO.
  • AREC shares +8.45% to $3.21.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.