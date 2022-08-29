Alnylam says trial of RNAi therapeutic cemdisiran achieves goals for IgA nephropathy

Aug. 29, 2022 11:18 AM ETAlnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Human Urinary System Kidneys Anatomy

magicmine/iStock via Getty Images

  • Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) said that a phase 2 trial of its RNAi therapeutic cemdisiran for immunoglobulin A nephropathy achieved positive results.
  • Results previously showed that at week 32, cemdisiran demonstrated a clinically meaningful reduction in 24-hour urine protein. This was the study's primary endpoint
  • New data demonstrated that cemdisiran led to reduction in 24-hour urine total protein and a higher proportion -- 32% versus 13% -- of patients treated with cemdisiran as compared to those on placebo achieving greater than or equal to 50 percent reduction in 24-hour urine protein to creatinine ratio.
  • Cemdisiran was generally well tolerated with with no adverse events leading to treatment or study discontinuation in participants.
  • Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating views Alnylam (ALNY) as a hold with strong grades for momentum and profitability.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.