Alnylam says trial of RNAi therapeutic cemdisiran achieves goals for IgA nephropathy
Aug. 29, 2022 11:18 AM ETAlnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) said that a phase 2 trial of its RNAi therapeutic cemdisiran for immunoglobulin A nephropathy achieved positive results.
- Results previously showed that at week 32, cemdisiran demonstrated a clinically meaningful reduction in 24-hour urine protein. This was the study's primary endpoint
- New data demonstrated that cemdisiran led to reduction in 24-hour urine total protein and a higher proportion -- 32% versus 13% -- of patients treated with cemdisiran as compared to those on placebo achieving greater than or equal to 50 percent reduction in 24-hour urine protein to creatinine ratio.
- Cemdisiran was generally well tolerated with with no adverse events leading to treatment or study discontinuation in participants.
- Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating views Alnylam (ALNY) as a hold with strong grades for momentum and profitability.
