The deal spread in Unity Software's (NYSE:U) planned purchase of ironSource (NYSE:IS) narrowed after a disclosure that AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) was the only company that previously held talks with Unity. AppLovin fell 1.4%. IronSource shares rose 5.9%, while Unity gained 1.5%.

Between May 31 and June 29, Adam Foroughi, the CEO of AppLovin (APP) and Unity (U) CEO John Riccitiello held several high level discussions where Foroughi raised the possibility of pursuing a potential strategic transaction, according to an amended S-4 filing on Friday.

The disclosure is an important one because some investors seemed to have believed that another third party may have been interested in a deal with Unity besides AppLovin after an earlier filing that described the bidder as “a publicly traded software company."

The S-4 filing also indicated that on Aug. 21 a representative from AppLovin's adviser JPMorgan reached out to Unity (U) advisers to see if the company might be receptive to a revised proposal from AppLovin (APP).

The S-4 filing also disclosed that the HSR waiting period for IS/U deal expired on Aug. 22, meaning the deal has been approved by U.S. antitrust regulators. In addition, Israeli regulator Israel Securities Authority also approved the transaction.

IronSource (IS) shares plunged 11% on Aug. 9 after AppLovin disclosed it had offered to buy Unity (U) on the condition that Unity would drop its deal with ironSource (IS). United (U) rejected the AppLovin bid on Aug. 15.

AppLovin (APP) shares have plunged 37% since it made its unsolicited offer for Unity (U) and it cut its annual guidance earlier this month.

